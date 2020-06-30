Facebook’s (FB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FB. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.90.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $220.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market cap of $628.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

