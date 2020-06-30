Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Axa’s 9th Largest Position

Axa grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 46,185 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axa’s holdings in Facebook were worth $200,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.90.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $46,823.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,979 shares of company stock worth $14,937,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $220.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $245.19. The stock has a market cap of $615.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

