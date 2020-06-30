F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $572.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post sales of $572.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.00 million and the highest is $576.40 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $563.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,333,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

