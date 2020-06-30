Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

