Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 123.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Envestnet by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Envestnet by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet Inc has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -640.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $246.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $254,814.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,625,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,644. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

