Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 47,071 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,071 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

NYSE HFC opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

