Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after purchasing an additional 472,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.