Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 45,517 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in ACCO Brands by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 48,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

ACCO stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $621.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

