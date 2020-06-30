Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $407,000 in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 394.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFT opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $103.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.33.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFT shares. BidaskClub cut Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

