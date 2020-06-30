Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $407,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 149.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 19.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 510,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NWBI opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.77 million. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

