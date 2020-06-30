Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $393,000 in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.