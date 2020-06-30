Engineers Gate Manager LP Increases Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 143.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,891 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after buying an additional 417,388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 103,652 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

SMFG stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

