Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 177.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin Covey worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Franklin Covey by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $94,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $581,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Fung bought 4,830 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,280 in the last 90 days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

