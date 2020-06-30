Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,472,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $12,293,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $13,567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,313,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 224,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,198,000 after acquiring an additional 204,198 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $152,172.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CATY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

