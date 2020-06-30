Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 23,490 Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 754.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,838 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,850 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,116.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 822,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 754,945 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 687,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,141 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,068.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

