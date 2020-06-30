Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.19% of Haverty Furniture Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 732.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 178,746 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $293.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.41. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $179.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. Research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

HVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.