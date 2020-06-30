EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $781.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti dropped their target price on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in EnerSys by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in EnerSys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in EnerSys by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

