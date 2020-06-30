Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pi Financial set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$38.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.95.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$33.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -29.62. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$15.68 and a 1-year high of C$33.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.58, for a total transaction of C$390,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,987,248.66. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,915,860 in the last three months.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

