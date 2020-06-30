Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post $30.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.07 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $44.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $148.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.76 million to $156.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.08 million, with estimates ranging from $115.24 million to $150.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,646,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,115,000 after buying an additional 475,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,695,000 after buying an additional 77,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 700,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 210,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.64 and a quick ratio of 20.63. The firm has a market cap of $992.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $89.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

