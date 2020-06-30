Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.28

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.65. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 9,500 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It accepts demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement and NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

