Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) versus First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Critical Contrast

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $28.03 million 1.30 $3.49 million N/A N/A First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 2.86 $38.80 million N/A N/A

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 12.53% N/A N/A First Community Bankshares 27.64% 9.39% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Elmira Savings Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Elmira Savings Bank on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit. In addition, it offers commercial real estate mortgages, such as permanent and construction mortgages, and development loans; commercial loans, including term and time loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences. Further, the company provides debit cards, safe deposit boxes, and financial services products; and financial planning advisory, online and mobile banking, overdraft protection, notary public, funds transfer, merchant, and cash management services. Additionally, it operates a real estate investment trust. The company operates through a network of 13 full-service offices located in Chemung, Tompkins, Cayuga, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties; and 1 limited service office located in Broome County, New York. Elmira Savings Bank was founded in 1869 and is based in Elmira, New York.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

