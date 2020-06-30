Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.43. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 552.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

