Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON ECHO opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.28. Echo Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.13 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

