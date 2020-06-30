EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 266,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECC opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $158.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECC shares. ValuEngine lowered EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Paul E. Tramontano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Majewski acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,575 shares of company stock valued at $190,268 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

