Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $9.86 on Monday. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $270.85 million, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 523.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 16,166.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

