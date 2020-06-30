Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust (LON:DNE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $304.25

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Plc (LON:DNE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $304.25 and traded as low as $250.30. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 1,307 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 304.25.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company specializes in the provision of private equity finance. The Company’s objective is to target a rate of return on equity of approximately 8% per annum over the long-term. The Company aims to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in private equity funds.

