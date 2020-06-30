Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$39.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$38.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

D.UN stock opened at C$19.97 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$15.21 and a twelve month high of C$36.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

