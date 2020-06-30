Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 680 ($8.37) price target on the stock.

GROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Draper Esprit from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 617 ($7.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Monday.

LON:GROW opened at GBX 449 ($5.53) on Monday. Draper Esprit has a 12-month low of GBX 255 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.62). The firm has a market capitalization of $530.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 448.78.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

