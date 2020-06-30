DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Head-To-Head Analysis

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DouYu International and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 2 5 0 2.71 Livongo Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $10.18, indicating a potential downside of 8.83%. Livongo Health has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.95%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Livongo Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.48 $5.68 million $0.04 279.00 Livongo Health $170.20 million 41.13 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -70.85

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Livongo Health. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International 3.50% 6.55% 3.69% Livongo Health -22.05% -11.81% -8.88%

Summary

DouYu International beats Livongo Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

