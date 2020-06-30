Domtar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,440 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,617% compared to the average volume of 608 put options.

UFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UFS cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Domtar by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domtar will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

