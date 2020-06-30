Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.21

Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.87. Dividend And Income Fund shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 23,700 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 93.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 274,013 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 567,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 153,710 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

