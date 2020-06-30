Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Devro stock opened at GBX 159 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33. Devro has a twelve month low of GBX 124.80 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 222 ($2.73). The company has a market capitalization of $270.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.41.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($19,689.88). Also, insider Steve Good purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £29,600 ($36,426.29).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

