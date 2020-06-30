Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.02. Daxor shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daxor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Daxor alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daxor stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.27% of Daxor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.