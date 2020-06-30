Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($77.25) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.06 ($79.84).

Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.04). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.55.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

