Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. HSBC set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.06 ($79.84).

Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.04). The company has a 50-day moving average of €62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.55.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

