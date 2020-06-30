Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $748.54

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $748.54 and traded as low as $680.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $683.00, with a volume of 72,918 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 632 ($7.78) to GBX 547 ($6.73) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 721.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 748.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

In related news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 50,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.61), for a total transaction of £352,548 ($433,851.83). Insiders have purchased a total of 57 shares of company stock worth $40,075 over the last quarter.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

