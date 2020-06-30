CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Hold”

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,193 shares of company stock worth $5,079,616. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.