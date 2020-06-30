CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Hold”

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95.
In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,193 shares of company stock worth $5,079,616. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 65.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
