Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Cumulus Media worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 724.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,354 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 82,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLS opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Cumulus Media Inc has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

