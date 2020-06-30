CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.20

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and traded as high as $13.74. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 142,197 shares changing hands.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$12.75 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.09%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.