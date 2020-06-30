Critical Contrast: Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) & Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Provident Financial pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 4.31 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Financial $56.89 million 1.64 $4.42 million $0.58 21.69

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.65% 1.55% 0.31% Provident Financial 14.25% 5.63% 0.63%

Risk and Volatility

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 88.79%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

