Critical Contrast: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) vs. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Agree Realty alerts:

79.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agree Realty and Empire State Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 41.29% 5.41% 3.33% Empire State Realty Trust 7.96% 3.04% 1.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Empire State Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $187.48 million 18.69 $80.08 million $3.08 21.13 Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 1.65 $51.19 million $0.90 7.64

Agree Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Agree Realty and Empire State Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 0 8 0 3.00 Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 0 0 1.50

Agree Realty currently has a consensus target price of $74.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $10.38, indicating a potential upside of 50.80%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Agree Realty.

Risk & Volatility

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Agree Realty pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Empire State Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Empire State Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of December 31, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.