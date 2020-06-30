Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.13.

CPG opened at C$2.17 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.26.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$548.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$641.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.5464819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

