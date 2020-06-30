CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $189.91

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.91 and traded as high as $341.96. CPPGroup shares last traded at $343.40, with a volume of 7,393 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CPPGroup in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.11.

In related news, insider Oliver Laird acquired 20,019 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 374 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £74,871.06 ($92,137.66). Also, insider Richard D. Lapthorne purchased 2,000,000 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($98,449.42).

About CPPGroup (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

