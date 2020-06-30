Covestro’s (1COV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.35 ($40.85).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €34.32 ($38.56) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.95. Covestro has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.