Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.87.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $301.59 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $261.67 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 4,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

