Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.87.
NASDAQ:COST opened at $301.59 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $261.67 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 4,750 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
