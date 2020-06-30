Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Scotiabank

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CJR.B stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$6.72. The company has a market cap of $598.47 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

