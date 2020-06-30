Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$2.92 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.11.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.