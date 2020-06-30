Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

Shares of Corero Network Security PLC (LON:CNS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $8.94. Corero Network Security shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3,620,672 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.48.

About Corero Network Security (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall, which provides protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS attacks, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

