Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $4.41. Computer Task Group shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 24,908 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,079,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,150 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Computer Task Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 75,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 220,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

