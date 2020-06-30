Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.22

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and traded as high as $46.17. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 190 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

